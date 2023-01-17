Did Uncle Howdy help Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW?

Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy's storyline on WWE RAW continues to take weird twists and turns. This week, the latter managed to poke his nose in the former's business again, doing something that confused everyone watching.

Bliss watched as Bianca Belair made her return to RAW and called her out. She responded by saying that the RAW Women's Champion fears her and her unpredictable way of doing things. Some trash talk between the two women gave way to physicality, with an incensed Belair starting the brawl by sending her rival into the ring post.

The Goddess took a lot of punishment and didn't look like she could back her talk. The EST looked to finish things off by hitting a KOD onto some steel chairs. However, Alexa Bliss's bacon was saved by Uncle Howdy's WWE RAW appearance, which distracted her attacker long enough for her to escape and hjit a DDT on her.

Bliss looked at Howdy after grounding Belair and walked away, unsure as to what happened. The masked figure most certainly helped Five Feet of Fury, but nobody has any clue why he is doing it.

Alexa Bliss' history with Uncle Howdy on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy have had interactions (if that's even the word) on WWE RAW before. The most impactful one came on a recent episode of the show, where the mere presence of the masked maniac was enough to make her snap.

Bliss wrestled Bianca Belair in a match for the latter's RAW Women's Championship. She looked like she could walk away as the new champion, matching her opponent all the way and landing her best shots. However, it was the ending that had fans talking, as she was caught in the crosshairs of the Bray Wyatt-Uncle Howdy feud.

Little Miss Bliss spotted someone in the crowd wearing an Uncle Howdy mask and stopped in her tracks. Things got worse for her when moments later, a Wyatt graphic flashed on the screen, causing her to lose control and attack the referee and then Belair with a Lou Thesz Press. The champion was made to bleed at her hands, showing just how violent she is in her trance.

It remains to be seen as to why Howdy and Wyatt are involved with Bliss. The coming weeks will be key in determining the answer to this mystery.

