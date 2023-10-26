Did Vince McMahon dislike Sting? Finding why his WWE run was lackluster

Sting is one of the most well-known wrestlers in history, but his short WWE run was not remembered well. As it turns out, his relationship with Vince McMahon could be one of the reasons why he didn't have the best time in the company.

Sting was one of the biggest stars in WCW and remained in the company until WWE bought it in 2001. After more than a decade, he finally debuted in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, he cut his time in the company short after suffering a near career-ending injury in 2016. He opted not to return to the company when cleared, and most fans were happy with this decision. Vince McMahon may have a role in their reaction.

Arn Anderson shared that Vince McMahon wanted WWE commentators to bury Sting in his match at WrestleMania 31 against Triple H. Arn said it was meant to make The Icon's loss more embarrassing and to signify that "WWE trumps WCW."

While The Icon was in the Stamford-based promotion, Road Dogg said that the 78-year-old businessman did not have the most positive comments about him. Road Dogg said that Vince acted like he didn't know who the former WCW star was and repeatedly asked, "'This guy (Sting) is gonna get a reaction, right?'"

What could be the reason why Vince McMahon is not too hot on Sting?

nWo and DX were involved during the mentioned WrestleMania 31 match

WCW vs. WWE is the biggest inter-promotional rivalry in the history of the sport. It ended in 2001 after the latter bought its rival, but this could have also been the beginning of another feud.

On a past episode of AEW Unrestricted, the Icon revealed that he turned down Vince's offer to sign with WWE in 2002 and joined TNA instead. After learning about the rejection, the AEW star hinted that McMahon supposedly felt disgusted.

“Vince was in the picture once again, and I’ll never forget it—I’m talking to him on the phone and I said, ‘Vince, I’m going to go to TNA.’ [And Vince says] ‘The thought of you and the legacy that you leave behind, and you going to TNA is just… BLEGH.’ [laughs] ‘He literally said ‘BLEGH.’ Yeah. Yeah, and then I’m working for him a few years later.”

Where is Sting now after leaving WWE?

The 64-year-old began wrestling at All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and plans to end his career in the same company. Earlier this month, he revealed that he would officially retire at AEW Revolution 2024.

It's believed that time heals all wounds, and hopefully, The Icon and McMahon don't have any bad blood between them.

