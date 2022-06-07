Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022 was a blockbuster match where fans saw the latter wear polka dots to the ring. It was a throwback to Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes' attire in WWE.

If you're wondering if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was the one behind the gimmick and attire, we've got you covered.

Did Vince McMahon make Cody Rhodes' father Dusty Rhodes wear polka dots?

The answer is yes. Vince McMahon is behind most of the on-screen characters in WWE, so Dusty Rhodes wearing polka dots was also a decision made by McMahon.

Many fans thought the attire was a way of humiliating Dusty Rhodes. Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes (known as Goldust in WWE) addressed the situation in an episode of AEW unrestricted:

“[Vince] helped me through all of that stuff. So if it was a rib, I don’t know man, looking back at it though now, I don’t think so now at 50. I’m not sure about dad, but for me, he probably meant it and every bit of it.” Dustin Rhodes said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Legendary commentator Jim Ross shared his opinion on an episode of Grilling JR. He thinks the attire was defiantly a rib:

“I think it was... I think there’s a little evilness, a little mischievous bent on the Dusty characterization. Why? Again, who knows.” said Jim Ross. (H/T: 411mania.com)

Cody Rhodes aims to complete Dusty Rhodes' dream in WWE

#HIAC Cody Rhodes is a certified G. He competed and finished a Hell in a Cell match even with a torn pec. I felt uneasy watching this bout but he has all my respect. Cody Rhodes is a certified G. He competed and finished a Hell in a Cell match even with a torn pec. I felt uneasy watching this bout but he has all my respect.#HIAC https://t.co/eMKkD2i4F7

Cody Rhodes shockingly returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. He has been outperforming the RAW roster ever since.

After scoring a win on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Cody cut an emotional promo on RAW discussing why he wants to become a World Champion in WWE.

Dusty Rhodes was one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time, but he was never successful in winning a world title in WWE. Dusty couldn't complete his dream, but his son aims to do it for him.

As of now, The American Nightmare is expected to be out for several months due to a pectoral injury. Hopefully, he will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as soon as he returns.

