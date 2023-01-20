Did Vince McMahon really hate Roman Reigns' theme song?

Roman Reigns' theme song Head of the Table is loved by many fans and has truly gone hand-in-hand with his character as the top star of the company. However, it looks like Vince McMahon was not one of the people who enjoyed it.

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) wrestled his last match in WWE against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on SmackDown. Before the spectacular match even began, fans were already talking about it as the champion decided to trade his previous The Shield-inspired theme song for a new one.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, The Tribal Chief shared that the theme song didn't debut at WrestleMania 37 because it wasn't ready, along with Vince McMahon not being a big fan of it. However, the SmackDown star couldn't imagine anyone else using it besides The Bloodline.

"It wasn't ready. Me and the big man weren't agreeing on a couple of things, so I was like, 'Screw it, I'm not going out to it now.' I have to feel it because nobody outside of my cousins (The Usos) and Paul (Heyman) is walking out to that. To me, these are the types of things I have to 100 percent be connected to, and that's why our audience can trust me and the presentation and the character and everything I'm doing."

The brains behind Head of the Table was WWE Music Group partner Def Rebel. However, Anthony Mirabella has also suggested that he created the current theme song for Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns' theme song was also appreciated by other WWE Superstars

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's return in 2020 as a heel truly marked the point he became a different and more dominant character in the Stamford-based promotion. Although 'The Big Man' was not the biggest fan, The Usos themselves were the opposite.

In the same interview, The Tribal Chief compared his current theme song to The Shield one and noted how his cousins reacted positively to it as well.

"The old Shield Roman Reigns theme was cool, and it grew on me. And if you do something over and over for a long time, you figure out how to vibe to it, but this is a track that makes my head nod, and you'll see it and my cousins are doing the same thing in the back. It gives you that ultimate swag when you're walking out. And especially for an entrance, that's the most important thing: people seeing and feeling that swagger and energy and confidence coming off of you."

