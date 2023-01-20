The Bloodline has been WWE's most dominant faction for years, although a Triple H move has slightly altered their title situation. Roman Reigns and The Usos have two belts each, but in the case of Jimmy and Jey, their titles are no longer unified.

This coming Monday night will see The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a tournament would determine their next challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Triple H separated the Tag Team Championships to allow The Usos to lose one set of belts and remain champions. This way, The Bloodline can stay relatively dominant:

“The idea right now on the tag team front is that there are two sets of belts. The Usos are champions, but the Raw and Smackdown belts are different. This is a new Paul Levesque move and it does allow the Usos to lose one set of belts and keep the other. It was explained to me that the hope is it makes fans think it’s more likely somebody beats them for one set of belts,” wrote Meltzer.

This has certainly worked, as most fans believe The Judgment Day will defeat The Usos on the 30th Anniversary of RAW next Monday. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for The Bloodline going forward.

Will Triple H split Roman Reigns' WWE and Universal Championships as well?

Following the change to The Usos' situation, a question must be asked. What happens with Roman Reigns' belts? After all, his cousins only unified the Tag Titles after he did the same with the WWE and Universal belts.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns’ world titles could be split around Wrestlemania 39. Roman Reigns’ world titles could be split around Wrestlemania 39. https://t.co/rqK1XFQC6W

Reigns will almost certainly remain Universal Champion, as he has done since August 2020. However, he could drop the WWE Title around WrestleMania, one year after he defeated Brock Lesnar for it. What happens next remains to be seen, though.

Do you think Triple H will separate The Tribal Chief's world titles? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

