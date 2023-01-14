Adam Pearce confirms that Unified Championships have been separated on SmackDown

Adam Pearce has been a busy man lately. He is always the man to make the big announcements, and after teasing a title split on RAW this week, he confirmed that it would be happening on SmackDown, without even saying it outright.

If you missed RAW, this is what happened - there was a tag team turmoil match that Adam Pearce announced, stating that the winners would get a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship. He said RAW specifically and not the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Kevin Patrick repeated this in commentary, and when The Judgment Day won, The Usos lifted the red titles only.

This week on SmackDown, "The Banger Bros" pairing of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre wanted revenge on the Viking Raiders after they were attacked post-match last week (it didn't air on TV).

Adam Pearce stated they would get their chance next week when they face them in the first round of a tournament to determine the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

This was essentially a confirmation that the titles were being separated. Interestingly, Roman Reigns' title was referred to as the Undisputed WWE Title during the same show.

Valhalla fka Sarah Logan will be by the Viking Raiders' side next week for the tournament's first round.

The Raiders have been a force to be reckoned with and have always been a threat to the tag team division. Don't be surprised if they pull off a big win against Sheamus and McIntyre next week on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on the seeming title separation? Let us know in the comments section below.

