Did Vince McMahon respond to the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant? Exploring former WWE chairman's side

Vince McMahon was recently named in a major lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The lawsuit has left the WWE Universe shocked, as McMahon has been accused of a variety of things that supposedly happened during his time as WWE's chairman. However, in light of everything that has happened, has the former CEO responded to these allegations?

The answer is "Yes," although he did not personally address the situation, a spokesperson for Vince McMahon has responded to the allegations. In the statement, the spokesperson insists that the lawsuit is filled with lies and "obscene made-up instances that never occurred." Additionally, the spokesperson claimed that McMahon would defend himself against said accusations.

"This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself."

McMahon's statement aside, other parties have also come out and shared their stance on the situation. Most notably, TKO Group Holdings, where he serves as Executive Chairman, has responded. A TKO Group spokesperson made clear that Vince McMahon does not control the group and does not oversee the operations of WWE. Additionally, they wish to acknowledge that the subject of the lawsuit took place before the group's formation, but they will address it internally.

Over the next few days, more information about the lawsuit is sure to be released. This will have an impact on McMahon and will affect his position with TKO Group Holdings and WWE.

Vince McMahon is no stranger to allegations and lawsuits

This is a very serious case filed by Janel Grant against McMahon. The former chairman is facing serious charges that, if validated, could have dire repercussions. Nevertheless, Vince has faced multiple accusations and legal actions previously.

McMahon has faced numerous lawsuits in the last few years, the majority of which are identical. Most notably, he was swiftly dismissed from his role as WWE chairman after being accused of wrongdoing in 2022.

Currently, Vince is still a part of TKO and WWE. However, as things continue to unfold, certain changes may be made at the very top.

