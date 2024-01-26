TKO issues public statement after recent sexual assault lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE; reveals next steps

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, has issued a public statement in response to the recent lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon.

In a shocking development, former WWE employee Janel Grant recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. She accused the long-time former Chairman of sexual assault and trafficking, in addition to violating the terms of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

TKO Group Holdings has now released a statement to Variety addressing the recent lawsuit. The statement clarified that Vince McMahon does not have control over TKO and is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the Stamford-based promotion.

It emphasized the company's serious consideration of Ms. Grant's 'horrific allegations' and assured that internal measures are being taken to address the matter.

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.” [Variety]

The complaint also includes allegations of sexual assault against the former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis.

It will be intriguing to see the unfolding developments of this evolving story in the days to come.

