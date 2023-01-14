Did Vince McMahon's net worth rise to $3 Billion after WWE return?

Vince McMahon is a man (ha, what a rhyme) with a significant reputation and net worth. Whatever he has achieved in his life has contributed to those two aspects, with him being known as quite the rich character.

McMahon is synonymous with WWE, having run the company for many years. He has been a part of administration, creative, storylines and even wrestling matches. He recently announced his retirement and stepped away from the stage to let others run his empire.

However, the former CEO returned to WWE a couple of days ago to oversee the potential sale of the company. In doing so, he generated plenty of headlines and amped up his net worth by a good amount. If you want to know by how much it has increased, read on to find out.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I believe Vince McMahon returning in any additional capacity, much less Executive Chairman, would significantly hamper WWE's rights fee negotiations I believe Vince McMahon returning in any additional capacity, much less Executive Chairman, would significantly hamper WWE's rights fee negotiations

Before January 13, 2023, Vince McMahon's net worth stood at $2.4 billion as per Forbes. However, the last couple of hours have seen it surge to $3 billion. The PR that was generated seems to have had a positive effect on the number. If only this worked in real life.

Vince McMahon's return to WWE

Vince McMahon's return to WWE came out of nowhere like Randy Orton's RKO. It stunned the entire wrestling world, especially due to the circumstances surrounding the comeback.

In a statement, McMahon stated that WWE was entering a transitional period, and that the only way for the company to get through without any hassles was if they had him at the helm. Talk about a power struggle/believing in your own hype.

“The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

At this moment in time, Vinnie Mac is back as Executive Chairman, but WWE hasn't been sold yet. It could all change in the coming days, so watch this space for any developments. All we can say is there better be no chance in hell of the company being acquired by the folks in Saudi Arabia.

