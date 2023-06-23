Did WWE allude to untold Bloodline story with 5-time champion on RAW? Exploring what could have been

The Bloodline could’ve run through both men's and women’s divisions had it added a former WWE star to the group. This is something that even the WWE hinted at during the June 19, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW in Cleveland, Ohio.

Corey Graves noted that The Judgment Day has a huge advantage over The Bloodline when it comes to the women’s division because Finn Balor’s group has five-time champion Rhea Ripley on RAW. Roman Reigns’ stable never brought in Naomi while she was still working for WWE.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion had expressed her interest in joining the top stable during a 2022 interview. She said she wasn’t opposed to turning heel in order to align herself with her husband Jimmy Uso, and the rest of the family members.

“I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it,” Naomi said. “Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there.” [h/t Post Wrestling]

After walking out of the Stamford-based company alongside Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) last year, the 35-year-old is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.

The Bloodline Civil War will happen at Money in the Bank

The WWE Universe witnessed a shocking turn of events last week on SmackDown when Jey Uso finally turned his back on Roman Reigns. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion superkicked Roman Reigns to end his association with the group.

It was announced after the show that Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank in London on July 1. It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer will silence the twins next Saturday.

Fans can read all the latest updates on Money in the Bank by clicking here.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes