Did WWE cancel former champion's rumored move to Imperium? Analyzing Gunther's words

Gunther's Imperium has been one of the strongest factions on Monday Night RAW. While stables like The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are experiencing massive tensions within them, Imperium's members have stood with each other through thick and thin. This makes them one of the best teams in WWE.

Recently, Imperium was rumored to have another member added to their already talented faction. However, judging by Gunther's words, it seems as if the plan has been dropped. Speaking on Ten Count, Gunther expressed his belief that Imperium is perfect as it is.

Clearing the air on adding another member to The Imperium, Gunther said:

"We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer, no, I think it's perfect how it is. I'm a big believer in never change a running system. I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit, if that makes sense. I think yeah, we're all together for a reason." (12:09 - 12:32)

The Austrian also brought up that his career trajectory closely matches that of both Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

Nothing's random there. We all are tightly connected in our private life too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started and there's a history of that group for a long time before WWE. So it's something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it's good how it is." (12:32 - 13:01)

Gunther and Imperium suffered an embarrassing loss on RAW this week

After Giovanni Vinci lost to Matt Riddle on RAW last week, he and his Imperium teammates attacked Riddle. While it seemed that Riddle would be outnumbered, The Original Bro was saved by Drew McIntyre. This led to a match between Imperium and Riddle & McIntyre on RAW this week.

Representing Imperium, Vinci and Kaiser put up a commendable effort. However, it was not enough to stop Riddle and McIntyre. Despite involvement from Gunther, The Original Bro and The Scotsman went on to defeat Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, with McIntyre pinning Vinci.

This loss likely won't sit well with Imperium's leader. As a matter of fact, The Ring General and Ludwig Kaiser looked visibly upset with Vinci as they headed back to the locker room. With a loss on their record, it will be interesting to see how the story of the faction progresses in the weeks ahead.

