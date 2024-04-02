Did WWE drop a major hint about the outcome of two important WrestleMania 40 matches? Exploring potential hint

WrestleMania 40 is just four days away and the WWE Universe is undoubtedly excited. The fans will get to watch a stacked card featuring the best of the best WWE has to offer. Everyone is placing their bets as to who will come out on top. And, while pro wrestling is an unpredictable business, WWE may have just dropped a hint about the outcome of two very important matches.

The matches in question are Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship and Seth Rollins versus Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Two of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 40, are both scheduled for Night 2, and we may already have an idea of who is winning. So, what is this major hint? Well, it has everything with the latest poster WWE released promoting the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

If the poster is anything to go by, then we can safely assume that both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will fail in their respective title challenges. Over the years, WWE has formed a habit of showcasing their champions along with their championship belts on posters. Considering that neither Rhodes nor McIntyre have a championship belt on them on the poster, one can assume that they will not be leaving WrestleMania 40 as victors.

It certainly is quite the hint, but at the end of the day, there is no telling what's in store at The Show of Shows. This is all just mere speculation, and the poster could just be nothing more than WWE promoting its big event in Scotland. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what happens on April 7th.

The Bloodline gave the WWE Universe a taste of what is to come at WrestleMania 40

Last night, Monday Night RAW was nothing short of chaotic. With Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins all under the same roof, nothing less was expected. But, what unfolded in the closing segment of the episode left the WWE Universe in Brooklyn, New York mortified.

In what seemed like deja vu, The Rock once again got the better of Cody Rhodes, brutalizing him with a belt in the middle of the ring. The only difference this time around was that he had Roman Reigns by his side, and another superstar to beat on, Seth Rollins. Together, The Bloodline showed the world what exactly is to be expected four days from now at WrestleMania 40.

If this is what's in store for Rhodes and Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals, it would be better if they didn't turn up at all. But, at the end of the day, they're warriors, and no matter what The Final Boss or the Tribal Chief throws at them, they will be in Philadelphia. All the WWE Universe can do at this point, is hope and pray they win.

