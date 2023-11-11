Did WWE drop a major hint on SmackDown regarding blockbuster new signing's debut feud? Analyzing the clue

The recent episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed significant developments in the storyline leading up to Survivor Series 2023. In the main event, a pivotal moment occurred as Asuka seemingly turned heel, aligning herself with Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Damage CTRL.

Asuka's attack on her own teammate, Bianca Belair, during a six-woman tag team match marked a major twist and hinted at a significant development for the upcoming Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Moreover, tonight's show saw a notable change on the commentary table, with Kevin Owens replacing Corey Graves due to Graves' personal commitments. However, in this process, the company also seemingly teased a potential blockbuster feud between Nick Aldis and Kevin Owens.

The speculation arose from Owens facing suspension due to a condition set by the SmackDown General Manager, which prohibited him from physically engaging with other stars while at the commentary table.

For those unaware, in a segment where Owens mocked Grayson Waller and Austin Theory after Waller's loss to LA Knight, Owens was confronted by Waller and Theory at ringside. Despite Michael Cole cautioning him about potential suspension, Owens lost his patience and attacked both stars.

As a repercussion of Kevin Owens' actions, Nick Aldis confronted Owens backstage, confirming his suspension for breaking the single rule set by the SmackDown General Manager. Despite Owens arguing that his actions were provoked, Aldis stood firm in his decision. This turn of events is likely to escalate into a potential feud between Owens and Nick Aldis, as the Prize Fighter is expected to be frustrated with the actions taken by the SmackDown General Manager.

Notably, Kevin Owens has a history of attacking authority figures, including Vince McMahon in the past. Considering this background, challenging authority is not new for the Prize Fighter.

Additionally, recalling instances where WWE announced matches involving authority figures that later saw last-minute changes, it is plausible that Nick Aldis could replace himself in a match against Owens if their feud progresses further. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks between these two, as Kevin Owens is now suspended by Nick Aldis.

WWE already announced a major Bloodline match for next week's SmackDown

For next week's edition of Friday Nights, the company has already announced a blockbuster match featuring Jimmy Uso going head-to-head with LA Knight in a singles bout. This announcement follows Megastar LA Knight's challenge to Jimmy, expressing that his feud against the Samoan faction is far from over. In response, Jimmy Uso accepted Knight's challenge, confirming a showdown between these two for the upcoming week.

Additionally, the appearance of Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman has been confirmed for next week's SmackDown.

Fans can anticipate major developments in the ongoing Bloodline Saga as next week's episode promises to be a crucial chapter in the unfolding story of the Samoan faction.

