Did WWE fire Corey Graves? Exploring potential reason for absence on NXT

This week on NXT, Corey Graves stirred up some controversy. He did not show up at the event and put out a tweet expressing his frustrations. This seemed to be regarding his current situation and seemed as if they were targeted toward WWE. This raises the question, following this bombshell, has WWE fired Graves?

The answer to this question is "No." As of this writing, Corey Graves is still very much a part of WWE. He is still signed to the company and is expected to announce on NXT. Regarding his no-show this week, there are reports suggesting that he just went home instead of working the event.

Considering his actions, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has come out claiming Corey Graves' social media outcry was an attempt to get fired. Dave Meltzer suggested that Graves' reaction stemmed from him being "genuinely unhappy" with WWE's decision to remove him from SmackDown.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

As the days go by, more information regarding this situation is sure to come out. Until then, any speculation regarding WWE firing Graves remains just that, speculation.

Corey Graves has deleted his tweets expressing his frustration

It would seem as though Corey Graves' actions were in the spur of the moment. After all, he has deleted the tweets expressing his frustrations with WWE. There were a total of two tweets, both of which left the internet incredibly confused about the commentator's intentions.

The first, and perhaps the most controversial saw Graves write about how he had chased his dreams and even had to modify them along the way, only to be told he wasn't "famous enough" to pursue them:

"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f**king awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been," said Corey Graves.

The second one, he promised to explain the whole situation on NXT. Of course, that did not happen, as he was not present for the episode.

Expand Tweet

At this point, it is safe to say that this whole situation has taken a turn for the worse, and it will certainly be difficult to navigate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback