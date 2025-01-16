40-year-old WWE star "trying to get fired," said to be "genuinely unhappy" - Reports

A major update has come out on a WWE star who recently made news for all the wrong reasons. Corey Graves posted a rant on X/Twitter hinting that he wasn't happy with being moved from the main roster to NXT.

Graves has been a commentator on TV for more than a decade at this point. He took on the duties of an announcer in late 2014 when he retired from pro wrestling as an in-ring performer.

Corey Graves was recently moved to NXT, and he didn't seem too thrilled. He posted a tweet expressing his frustration shortly after. Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has shared a report about the backstage reaction to Graves' tweet.

"Now I guess it was a couple of weeks ago when Corey Graves got the word that Wade Barrett was gonna replace him on that show, and he wasn’t happy. I don’t know if he got the word he was gonna start in January in NXT, I don’t know the situation there. I just know that that’s when he found out that he wasn’t gonna be on SmackDown as he presumed he would be. So he was genuinely unhappy. Now why you would go on Twitter and do all this, I can’t answer that question. There’s people there who think that he was trying to get fired and that’s why he did it." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

WWE veteran's advice to Corey Graves

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman had some advice for Corey Graves in his recent tweet. The veteran didn't seem happy with the 40-year-old expressing his frustration on X/Twitter. Here's an excerpt from Coachman's comments:

"Happened to me multiple times. He is right, he is really good at his job. But playing in the sandbox a little bit better might not hurt next time. Embrace whatever role you have and understand that you are lucky to have it."

Many fans speculated that Corey Graves' tweet was a part of a WWE angle. His fans would love for him to break his silence on the controversial tweet. For those unaware, Graves has deleted the post. Here's hoping the popular commentator resolves any potential issues with the company's management.

