Did WWE have a hidden agenda by bringing Becky Lynch to NXT? Taking a look at the possibility 

Becky Lynch is once again a champion in WWE. The Man battled Tiffany Stratton in the main event of this week's edition of NXT television. After a very competitive bout, Lynch ultimately hit the Manhandle Slam for the victory, hence becoming the new NXT Women's Champion.

While her win made sense from a storyline perspective, as the NXT Women's Championship is the only major title she hadn't yet won, some still scratched their head at the decision. There was seemingly a major reason for the title change, however.

There's no denying that Big-Time Becks is big-time ratings for WWE. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT had the brand's highest viewership in three years this past week. Much of the success can be attributed to The Man.

The show brought in 850,000 viewers, with the overrun featuring Becky winning the title, showing an impressive one million-plus viewers. The last time the brand sniffed these numbers was back in 2020.

The Sports Entertainment juggernaut likely realized that Lynch would bring more viewers to the developmental brand. Given that television rights negotiations are about to start, World Wrestling Entertainment brass will want the numbers to look as good as humanly possible to earn as much as possible.

The Man winning strengthens those potential deals considerably. Now, NXT may benefit from a hot streak for the next few weeks as she reigns over the brand's women's division.

Other current and former WWE main roster stars are on NXT each week

Of course, NXT had been showing a lot of success in recent months anyway. The viewership has steadily increased year-over-year, and much of that success can be attributed to other main roster stars who have made NXT their home or at least regularly appear on the show.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are the best examples of stars working both in WWE's main roster and NXT at the same time. In fact, just like with Becky, Dirty Dom captured a title on the white & gold brand.

Beyond the Judgment Day members and The Man, many other main roster stars have joined NXT and have even reinvented themselves on the third brand. Baron Corbin, for example, is finding his success, having ditched the silly gimmicks of his past.

Mustafa Ali and Drew Gulak are also both regulars on NXT. Additionally, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, and Dana Brooke also appear weekly. Each star has shaken up its character and, above all else, actually has ongoing stories and character development, making for entertaining segments.