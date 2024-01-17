Did WWE hint at Carmelo Hayes wrapping up current NXT run? Exploring the potential clues

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams picked up a huge win on WWE NXT tonight. Trick and Melo Gang defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. That being said, WWE may have teased the former champion’s future on the brand.

Melo and Trick were celebrating their win backstage when they were interrupted by NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. The Czar said he’d put his title on the line against Trick at NXT Vengeance Day because he's medically cleared to compete. While Trick was happy, Melo was visibly upset and tried to talk his friend out of the match.

NXT continues to tease the pair’s implosion. It is possible Vengeance Day could be Carmelo Hayes’ final appearance on the brand. The former multi-time champion has been pulling double duty lately, working NXT on Tuesday and SmackDown on Friday.

While Melo hasn’t officially signed with the blue brand, he’s expected to join Nick Aldis’ roster full time in the coming weeks. He was last seen in action against Austin Theory on the January 12, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Did Carmelo Hayes get injured on WWE SmackDown last week?

Carmelo Hayes squared off against Austin Theory in singles competition on the blue brand last Friday. Both men were in the middle of a high-risk sequence when they apparently botched a Spanish Fly, causing them to awkwardly land on the mat.

The referee threw the X sign and immediately called for the bell. WWE provided an update after the show. The company noted that Melo and Theory had suffered face contusions and would be fine. Melo returned to in-ring action tonight.

It remains to be seen if Austin Theory will be in action this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Here’s what’s on tap for the show:

The Kevin Owens Show with special guest Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Fatal four-way contract signing

