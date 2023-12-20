Is Ilja Dragunov really injured? What you must know about the NXT Champion's injury

Ilja Dragunov was involved in a nasty spot tonight. The NXT Champion landed head-first on the canvas after Ridge Holland attempted a brain buster. The internet is asking if The Mad King has suffered a real injury during the show.

For those asking, Ilja Dragunov’s injury is kayfabe, and not real. Tonight’s broadcast of NXT was taped last week since WWE has no live television shows scheduled from December 19 to 25 due to Christmas Holidays.

Dragunov failed to answer referee’s call after getting hit with Ridge Holland’s offense. The match was immediately called off, and medical personnel rushed to the ring to check on the fallen NXT Champion, who was then stretched out of the arena.

Corey Brennan of Fightful had reported on the injury angle shortly after the taping, stating he was told that the spot was "good acting" on Dragunov's part. The Fightful author also asked wrestling fans to “leave Ridge Holland” alone in the wake of the angle.

When will Ilja Dragunov defend his NXT Championship?

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most talented workers to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He made waves for his work in NXT UK, where he put an end to Gunther's (formerly Walter) historic title reign. Dragunov himself was forced to vacate the championship due to injury.

The Mad Dragon is currently scheduled to defend his title at NXT New Year’s Evil in two weeks’ time. He will take on former NXT North American Champion Trick Williams, who earned the title shot by winning the 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

