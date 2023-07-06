Did WWE just give a sign that a legend could be in a program with Rhea Ripley? Reviewing potential suggestion

Rhea Ripley has been one of WWE's best performers in recent years. As part of The Judgment Day, Ripley has become one of the major superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. Her current reign as Women's World Champions has not only earned her praise from the public but also from top officials in WWE.

This is one of the major reasons why fans might see the Aussie working with a WWE legend in the near future. At least, that's what seems to be the case based on a hint by the company. WWE recently uploaded a video on Instagram that could be a sign of Ripley working with a legend in the future.

The legend in question is 16-time world champion John Cena. In the video, fans can see Ripley and Cena talking backstage. While it is unclear what they spoke about, it would be cool to see the two superstars work together in the future.

John Cena recently made a comeback at Money in the Bank, which was hosted at The O2 Arena in London, England. While the Cenation leader had a small confrontation with Grayson Waller, his primary purpose for returning was to tease a future WrestleMania in London.

Rhea Ripley defended her title this week on RAW

Since beating Charlotte Flair to win the title at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has had a dominant reign as champion. This week on RAW, Ripley put her reign to the test when she defended the Women's World Championship against Natalya in a singles match.

During the match, Ripley seemed to have her struggles. In fact, the Aussie also started bleeding from her mouth as one of her piercings came off. At one point, it also seemed Ripley would tap out to a submission by Natalya. But, being the tough competitor that she is, The Eradicator managed to sail through the storm.

Not only did she successfully endure the attempts made by Natalya, but she also defeated the veteran to retain her title on the red brand. However, Ripley did not stop there. Even after winning, The Judgment Day member kept going after The Queen of Harts, who was saved by interference from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Based on her performance against Natalya on RAW, it seems that Rhea Ripley is going to be the champion for a long time to come. From her matches to her promos, the 26-year-old is proving that she has what it takes to become one of the biggest WWE Superstars in history.

