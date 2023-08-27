Did WWE just spoil major swerve for RAW? Investigating the subtle clue!

Over the last few weeks, Monday Night RAW has been packed with excitement. While The Judgment Day is at the center of events on the red brand, some enticing stories have been developing on the side as well. However, WWE and a certain Superstar may have let the cat out of the bag by spoiling a surprise.

Since Tomasso Ciampa returned to Monday Night, he has been competing in singles matches for the most part. But recently, the 38-year-old has been teasing Johnny Gargano's return on his Instagram, which could lead to the reunion of DIY on the main roster. Since then, many have been wondering when Gargano is set to return. The upcoming RAW may be the perfect stage.

On the red brand next week, Ciampa will face Bronson Reed. After the Aussie giant interfered in Ciampa's match against The Miz, the tension between the two is at a high. Johnny Gargano could return on the red brand to help his friend defeat the for NXT North American Champion.

If this happens, it would lead to DIY reuniting for the first time since November 2021. Despite the teases, this angle is speculative at the time of writing, though it would be exciting to see this team return.

RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

The demise of Bray Wyatt has spread sadness across the WWE Universe. Since the news became official, several superstars shared their positive experiences of working with Wyatt. Among these superstars, Tommaso Ciampa also made sure to write a heartfelt tribute to The Eater of the Worlds.

On Instagram, Ciampa shared a photo of Wyatt and spoke about his experience meeting Bray Wyatt for the first time. Ciampa mentioned Wyatt was a beautiful soul. He also made sure to appreciate Wyatt's work inside the ring. The RAW superstar wrote:

"The first time I met Bray he greeted me with a warm smile and a big hug. We talked for quite a bit. When he left, I wondered to myself if we’ve met before. Every time after that it was the same thing. Warm smile. Big hug. Infectious personality. I suppose that’s just the kind of guy he was. Kind. Humble. A beautiful soul. I always admired his work, especially his love for storytelling and his attention to detail. And I always hoped to share the stage with him one day. He inspired so many, myself included. My heart goes out to his family, friends, fans, and loved ones."

Ciampa's tribute to Bray Wyatt is only a further testmaent to how special the Eater of Worlds was. Like Ciampa, countless WWE wrestlers and fans spoke about how Wyatt's kindness touched them. As a matter of fact, Braun Strowman credited his success in WWE to Wyatt.

Would you like to see a DIY reunion on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.