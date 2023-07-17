Did WWE lay the groundwork for Roman Reigns to finally turn babyface? Exploring the potential hint on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has become the top name in sports entertainment ever since he became the Tribal Chief. While Reigns had been pushed as a babyface before that, the fans rejected the Universal Champion as a good guy. He, however, has reached new heights of popularity as WWE's top villain. That might be set to change!

Last week on SmackDown, Reigns was put on a 'trial' by The Usos. However, he faked giving up the mantle of the Tribal Chief by passing over the lei or Ula Fala to Jey, but ended up attacking both Usos. While Reigns is still the Head of the Table, introducing the lei as a symbol of supremacy could mean he could soon turn babyface.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that the introduction of the lei on SmackDown opens up a lot of possibilities, as Reigns could turn babyface if someone was to destroy the lei or try to take it from him. The way all three of his cousins eyed the lei. symbolised how important it is for The Bloodline.

"Sikoa was totally protected. They also introduced the lei as the symbol of being the tribal chief and can be used for future angles. Down the line somebody can destroy the lei if Reigns needs to be a face and it just opens up lots of little things," said Meltzer.

Should Roman Reigns turn babyface?

Roman Reigns' run as a heel has been nothing short of phenomenal. His transformation into The Bloodline's top honcho has made him one of the most captivating characters in recent memory. However, after an extended period in the antagonist role, fans might be craving a change.

Turning Roman Reigns into a babyface would provide a fresh canvas for storytelling. It would allow the WWE creative team to explore new angles, feuds, and alliances that could reinvigorate Reigns' character and engage the audience in a different way. Especially if Solo Sikoa tries to take the lei away from Reigns, and establish himself as the new Tribal Chief.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here