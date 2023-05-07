Did WWE make a big mistake with Rhea Ripley at Backlash 2023?

Rhea Ripley retained the SmackDown Women's Championship as expected at WWE Backlash 2023. However, WWE may have made a big mistake with her as her feud seemingly left a lot to be desired.

The mistake in question is putting up Zelina Vega in an almost-equal light to the Enforcer of The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley has been by far the most pushed female star on the WWE roster in 2023, and beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 was the perfect example of that.

However, pushing Zelina Vega so hard against Mami may have been a mistake. Fans know that her Puerto Rican descent is the reason why she was in a big spot. Not that Vega is undeserving of a title shot by any means, but her push is unlikely to last throughout the year. But, it could be part of a bigger story.

If history is to be believed, it is highly unlikely that Vega will be in title contention for the rest of the year. This is why many feel it may have been a big mistake, not that she got a title shot, but to present her as almost-equal to Rhea Ripley.

It should sound ironic given the fact that Seth Rollins defeated The Nigerian Giant Omos just two matches earlier, but respectfully, Rollins is on another level and has been an established main event star for eight years now.

We could see a scenario where Zelina gets pushed if the reactions start becoming more favorable and consistent, similar to what Liv Morgan had a couple of years ago.

Could Zelina Vega get a sustained push? Let us know in the comments section below.

