Did WWE officially hint at a CM Punk return? Analyzing massive recent clues

Since being fired from All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk has remained inactive from professional wrestling. However, that does not mean he has failed to make headlines. Several recent reports suggest The Best in the World might return to WWE.

Many believe the move to the Stamford-based promotion is inevitable. A major reason behind this is the number of CM Punk references WWE has made recently. Additionally, it seems the company has again hinted at Punk joining WWE.

Yesterday, the Stamford-based promotion updated CM Punk's alumni page on their website. Furthermore, WWE's UK website has been selling DVDs of Premium Live Events between 2010 and 2013 with Punk on the cover. This could be another clue about the 45-year-old's return.

While these are mere hints, many fans are convinced they will see CM Punk in WWE before this year ends. If that happens, he will receive a massive pop since many want to see him in the promotion.

Wrestling veteran claims CM Punk won't make any difference in WWE

Over the years, the former world champion has amassed great popularity despite being controversial on many occasions. During his time in WWE and AEW, he was among the most popular wrestlers. It would be safe to say the 45-year-old was a needle mover in both promotions.

Thus, if Punk returns to WWE, the promotion will naturally expect a spike in ratings. However, as per Wrestling Veteran Vince Russo, the former WWE Champion's addition to the roster won't make a difference.

During an episode of Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"What difference is that gonna make other than the pop? It's not gonna raise ratings. It's gonna be the same people watching the show. Like, who cares, man?" [11:17 - 11:30]

Given how fans have spoken about Punk recently, it would be a little hard to agree with Vince Russo's statement. After all, the 45-year-old has achieved a significant status in wrestling.

That's one reason why many believe WWE will benefit heavily from bringing back Punk. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion can sign The Best in the World.

