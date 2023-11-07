Wrestling veteran details why CM Punk won't make a difference in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels CM Punk's return will not save RAW's drop in television ratings.

Punk has been in the headlines since September this year when Tony Khan fired him from AEW with cause. Since then, fans have been speculating whether the 45-year-old star will return to WWE. With Survivor Series this year being held in Chicago, it presents a unique opportunity for the Stamford-based company to bring back one of the biggest names in the business.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Punk's potential return would not move the needle too much for the sports entertainment juggernaut. He acknowledged that there would be a massive pop for the star, but it would not improve ratings for RAW in the long term.

"What difference is that gonna make other than the pop? It's not gonna raise ratings. It's gonna be the same people watching the show. Like, who cares, man?" [11:17 - 11:30]

CM Punk was reportedly scheduled for a call with WWE board members

Popular wrestling insider account on Twitter, BWE, recently reported that CM Punk was scheduled for a call with WWE higher-ups. The report added people backstage in the company believed Punk could be on his way back.

It was confirmed that an official deal between the two parties had not been reached yet. Some other wrestling news outlets quashed this report, indicating that WWE had not held any talks with The Second City Saint.

There is a lot of speculation about Punk's possible return at Survivor Series, and only time will tell if he indeed re-signs with the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you think CM Punk will show up in Chicago? Sound off in the comments section below.

