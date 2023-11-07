We got a great episode of WWE RAW after Crown Jewel tonight, with Seth Rollins offering a title match to Sami Zayn in the main event. The Miz earned a shot at the Intercontinental Title at Survivor Series, while Zoey Stark earned a title match against Rhea Ripley.

Judgment Day def. New Day

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Akira Tozawa

The Miz def. Bronson Reed, Ivar & Ricochet

The Creed Brothers def. DIY

Zoey Stark won the Battle Royal

Seth Rollins def. Sami Zayn to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and said that he wanted to thank Drew McIntyre for refusing Judgment Day's help and giving us an honest fight. He then called Sami Zayn out to thank him in person for foiling Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in plans.

Zayn joined Rollins in the ring before Sami let us know that Adam Pearce made him return the MITB contract to Damian earlier in the day. Sami said that he did what he did to make sure Judgment Day couldn't secure every single title on RAW, which, according to him, would make them Bloodline 2.0.

Rollins offered a Heavyweight Title match at any time that Zayn wished, and Sami said that he wanted to wait till Seth was at a hundred percent. Rollins said that neither of them was in the best shape after Crown Jewel and asked him to reconsider before Sami agreed to a title match tonight!

Judgment Day was backstage, and Priest was furious about the opening segment before heading out to face the New Day.

WWE RAW Results (November 6, 2023): Judgment Day vs. New Day

Balor and Kingston started the match and the New Day were in control early on with some quick tags. The teams headed outside and Priest took a big diving kick from Woods before coming back with some strikes in the ring.

Kingston hit a dive to the outside but Priest caught him and slammed him on the announce desk. Back in the ring, Woods failed to get a rollup pin before Priest tagged in and hit the South of Heaven. Balor followed up with the Coupe de Grace and pinned Woods for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. New Day

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre showed up to the arena but refused to give an interview about his loss at Crown Jewel before driving away.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE RAW

Tozawa was in control early on but Nakamura managed to send him into the corner and hit a big knee strike. Tozawa got a big poison rana before Nakamura dodged a big move and got some takedowns. Nakamura got a kick before hitting the Kinshasa for the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: C

Adam Pearce announced a Fatal Four-Way match between The Miz, Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet to decide Gunther's new IC title challenger at Survivor Series.

The Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar vs. Ricochet on WWE RAW

Ricochet cleared the ring early on before Ivar hit a big senton but was sent outside as well with a springboard hurricanrana. Bronson and Ivar took out the Miz at ringside before powerbombing Ricochet into him.

Ivar and Reed took each other out with cross bodies before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Miz got a big dive on Reed before taking Ivar out with a DDT. Miz hit a big DDT on Ricochet and got a near fall before Ivat hit a big move on the A-Lister in the corner.

Ivar and Reed went for double dives on Ricochet and The Miz, respectively but while Ivar hit his moonsault, Miz dodged the Tsunami. Ivar went for the pin on Ricochet, who kicked out while The Miz rolled up Reed for the win.

Result: The Miz def. Bronson Reed, Ivar & Ricochet

Ivar attacked Miz after the match and hit him with the moonsault before walking away.

Grade: B+

The Creed Brothers vs. DIY on WWE RAW

Julius and Ciampa kicked off the match and the latter took control with a big elbow strike before Gargano came in for a double-team clothesline. The Creeds were sent outside but caught DIY off a dive and Brutus took Ciampa out with a dive of his own from the apron.

Back in the ring, Ciampa got an inverted DDT before Julius kicked out of the Fairytale Ending. Brutus dragged Ciampa outside and sent him into the barricades before Ludwig Kaiser showed up and took out Gargano with a kick on the apron. The Creeds came in with their Butus Ball finisher and picked up the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. DIY

Grade: B

Jey Uso hyped Sami Zayn up for his title match tonight while we learned that Cody and Jey got a rematch next week for the tag titles against Judgment Day.

Women's World Title No.1 Contender's Battle Royal on WWE RAW

Xia Li attacked Becky Lynch before the match and was barred from competing by Adam Pearce. The match kicked off with Nikki Cross being eliminated, as she didn't even fight back. Maxxine Dupri eliminated Piper Niven before Nia Jax eliminated Dupri.

Kayden Carter was the next to go, followed by Katana Chance, thanks to newcomer Ivy Nile. Green was next to leave the match followed by Hartwell and Natalya. Nia Jax was eliminated, while Stark, Rodriguez, Baszler, and Nile remained.

Jax eliminated Nile from the outside even though she was out herself before the remaining trio continued the match in the ring. Rodriguez was eliminated next before Stark took Baszler out with a DDT on the apron, picking up the win.

Result: Zoey Stark won the Battle Royal

Grade: A

Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark had a tense exchange backstage leading to Stark claiming that she would beat Ripley for the title at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Sami Zayn - World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE RAW

The match went outside early on with Rollins in control and when they returned back to the ring, Sami hit a big clothesline. Zayn sent the champ outside and hit a big dive before Rollins dodged the Blue Thunder Bomb on the apron.

Zayn countered a pedigree on the apron and hit a back-body drop before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Rollins got a big buckle bomb but took the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

Seth took an exploder suplex but hit the Pedigree before Sami dodged the stomp and locked in the Boston Crab. Rollins managed to roll Sami up off the counter before picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Sami Zayn to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

The two shook hands after the match and Sami walked out before he was attacked by all of Judgment Day. Seth joined in and went after Judgment Day before Jey Uso came out and hit superkicks on the attackers.

Cody Rhodes was out as well and a big brawl broke out before officials and Adam Pearce ran out to stop them. Pearce got on the mic and announced that Rollins, Cody, Zayn, and Jey will face Judgment Day in WarGames!

Grade: B+

