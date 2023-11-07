WWE star punished for stealing MITB briefcase but gets rewarded immediately on WWE RAW

The Money in the Bank briefcase has been returned to Damian Priest on WWE RAW. Seth Rollins opened the show on Monday Night RAW and had a lot of things to say - setting up a huge championship match for the main event.

He began by thanking Drew McIntyre for keeping his word and having a fair match without any antics involved throughout the buildup. He then proceeded to thank Sami Zayn, who stole Damian Priest's briefcase just as he was ready to cash in on Rollins.

It was revealed that Sami Zayn was reprimanded by Adam Pearce and forced to give the briefcase back, but Seth Rollins rewarded him by giving him a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sami Zayn initially seemed a bit reluctant because Rollins was all banged up from the match at Crown Jewel, but upon insistence, it became official for the main event of WWE RAW.

Sami Zayn was a challenger for the Undisputed Universal Championship earlier this year in the main event of Elimination Chamber but fell short to Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see how long Rollins can hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship with so many contenders and, most importantly, Damian Priest looming over his shoulder.

