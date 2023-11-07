Cody Rhodes to compete in a major championship match next week

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Cody Rhodes and his partner Jey Uso will face The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The American Nightmare and the former Bloodline member defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor at the Fastlane premium live event last month to capture the titles. However, they dropped it back to Priest and Balor eight days later on the red brand.

On RAW this week, it was made official that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will finally get their rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship next week when they challenge The Archer of Infamy and The Prince on the red brand.

The Judgment Day is the biggest faction on RAW, and every official member of the group holds a title. Plus, Damian Priest is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he could add another title to his collection.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have beaten them before, and it's possible that they could do it again next week to walk out victorious. It'll be interesting to see which team will end the show as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

