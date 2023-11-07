Top WWE star walks out of RAW; officials show doubts about his future in the company

A top WWE star has walked out of RAW and is furious with how things have gone down at a recent show. Is he done with WWE RAW? The officials themselves seem to be uncertain.

The star in question is Drew McIntyre, and it seems that he is not happy with his lost title match at Crown Jewel. He faced Seth Rollins in a match where he had the chance to take Judgment Day's help to become the World Heavyweight Champion. He turned it down, losing the match.

Since then, he has seemed despondent and not his usual self. Tonight, when he arrived and was interviewed about his current mental state, things got worse. He was furious about the loss and just turned around and walked out of WWE RAW. He drove away in the car out of the parking lot as well.

The commentators were unsure about what was next for him or what he was going through, letting their skepticism show during the night as well. Given the doubts the officials themselves harbor about the star and what's next for him, it seems that his future is uncertain.

It remains to be seen if he returns as a heel.

What do you think will happen next? Sound off in the comments section below.

