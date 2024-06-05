Did WWE purposely hint at AEW wrestler joining WWE? Exploring the chances

WWE is now heading towards its next premium live event, Clash at the Castle 2024, which many fans believe will be another gigantic show for the Stamford-based promotion. However, amid this anticipation, the company may have hinted at AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy's comeback.

This belief stems from one of the latest YouTube videos uploaded on WWE's official channel. The video is titled "Superstar Double-Crosses and Fakeouts" and surprisingly features CM Punk dressed as Jeff Hardy in the thumbnail. Not only this but Hardy's name was also mentioned in the lower third of the video, where the company noted, "CM Punk arrives as Jeff Hardy."

For those who might not know, back in 2009, the Best in the World was engaged in a heated rivalry with the Charismatic Enigma. This is why Punk cosplayed as Jeff and made his appearance on the September 4, 2009, episode of SmackDown.

Trending

Although it wasn't Jeff Hardy himself in the thumbnail, WWE featuring Punk performing Jeff's iconic pose caught the fans' attention. Additionally, it's rare for the company to mention a feud involving a current AEW talent on its official platform.

Further, given that we are in the Triple H era, surprises are always possible under the regime of the Cerebral Assassin.

Adding to the speculation, the latest update on Jeff Hardy's AEW contract reveals that it is set to expire in June 2024. This aligns with the recent potential hint dropped by WWE's YouTube channel, further fueling rumors that Hardy might return to Stamford-based promotion once his AEW contract ends.

It remains to be seen whether Jeff Hardy will choose to make his arrival in the Triple H era or decide to extend his contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

What if Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE?

If Jeff Hardy decides to return to the Stamford-based promotion, fans could witness his final run as an in-ring talent, especially considering his age and extensive career. Hardy's return would likely involve fresh feuds and rivalries with stars like LA Knight, Gunther, and more.

Under Triple H's leadership, Hardy's return could be significantly different from his previous run in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Chief Content Officer is known for giving wrestlers more creative freedom and backing innovative ideas and development.

Expand Tweet

This environment could also allow Hardy to bring back his iconic Willow character, which had no prospect in his past stint with the company.

Hardy's return would add depth and a fresh vibe to the current rosters of RAW and SmackDown, enriching the storytelling and match possibilities. His presence would not only excite old fans but also add a nostalgic feeling to the fans of the Enigmatic Soul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback