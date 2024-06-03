Huge update on Jeff Hardy's AEW contract - Reports

Jeff Hardy's AEW future has been up in the air as of late. The veteran wrestling star was eligible to return a while back, but officials seemingly delayed the comeback. Now, new potential backstage details are surfacing on what the future holds for Jeff.

The Charismatic Enigma's last WWE run came to an end in late 2021, and by the following March, he had debuted in AEW. Jeff's All Elite Wrestling career has been marred by injuries and a suspension. The 46-year-old suffered a broken nose at the hands of Sammy Guevara on the February 16 edition of Rampage.

Matt Hardy later revealed that his brother had been medically cleared to compete around mid-May. He also said Jeff's All Elite Wrestling contract was set to expire in June 2024, adding that it was unclear whether the latter would re-sign with the company.

A recent report has indicated that the company will be keeping The Charismatic Enigma around for a little while longer. Fightful Select noted that Matt and Jeff were originally set to see their AEW contracts expire around the same time. However, time was seemingly added to Jeff's deal due to his hiatuses.

At one point, Matt's deal was expiring in mid-March, but then it was extended to mid-April, and he ultimately left that month. In regards to Jeff's extension, it was speculated that officials might have added more time. The company often waits until the last minute to activate extensions, proving it's not over until it's over.

Jim Ross compares top AEW star to Jeff Hardy

The All Elite Wrestling roster features a mix of experienced veterans, established legends, rising stars, and even the AEW originals.

The group of AEW originals includes Darby Allin, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry. Jim Ross is one of the legends that brings his experience to the mix. JR recently spoke with Busted Open.

During the chat, Ross was asked about the promotion's highlights as it completed five years. He touted the homegrown talents of the Tony Khan-led company and compared Allin to Jeff Hardy.

"Homegrown talent stepping up and working main event-style matches. Example, Darby Allin. Darby's style in the ring might not be everybody's cup of tea. However, he's unique, he's different. He kind of has Jeff Hardy in him from back in the day, and I don't have any problem with that," Ross said.

The first-ever Jeff vs. Darby match saw the former get the win under the Anything Goes stipulation in a first-round match for the 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Allin won their second and last singles bout on the January 19 edition of Rampage.

