Did WWE purposely omit mention of 39-year old absent star during RAW call out? Status with company and more explored

This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured a tag team match between the team comprising of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae and former Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Fans may have noticed that the commentators did not mention LeRae’s on-screen husband, Dexter Lumis, during their recap of The Way’s journey from NXT to the main roster. A fan even questioned if the 39-year-old star is still with the company.

Lumis is still listed on the company’s official website. He was last seen on RAW during his feud with The Miz. It is possible that he could be waiting for the call to show up again on the red brand for a new gimmick.

His last RAW in-ring appearance came on the May 15th, 2023, episode of the red brand. Lumis partook in the number one contender’s Battle Royal to determine the next challenger to Intercontinental Champion Gunther that night.

He would defeat Akira Tozawa on an episode of WWE Main Event later that month. It remains to be seen if Dexter Lumis will be able to reunite with The Way or will end up taking a separate path upon a potential return to the company.

When did Dexter Lumis return to WWE RAW?

Dexter Lumis was one of the several stars Triple H brought back following his appointment as the COO from Vince McMahon in July 2022. The 39-year-old wrestler, formerly known as Samuel Shaw, made his televised return on the August 8th, 2022, episode of the red brand.

He engaged in a feud with The Miz soon after. Both men trumped each other in bouts until Lumis finally earned himself a RAW contract. He also helped Indi Hartwell win the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver 2023.

