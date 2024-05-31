Did WWE quietly cancel a match featuring The Bloodline? Exploring potential change in plans 

Two weeks ago, WWE advertised a huge match for The Bloodline. Under the leadership of Solo Sikoa, the faction has been gaining momentum. After taking out Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight, the three-time tag team champions, the Street Profits seemed to be next on their hit list. However, the match failed to take place last week on SmackDown. This begs the question, has WWE quietly canceled the match?

The answer, quite simply, is no! While it's true that WWE did cancel the match for last week's episode that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This could have been for a variety of reasons, most notably, the absence of Tonga Loa. However, while The Bloodline did not take on The Street Profits last week, they are set to go head-to-head tonight in Albany, New York.

According to WrestleVotes, as of this morning, WWE has seemingly confirmed that The Bloodline will take on The Street Profits. This will also mark the official in-ring WWE debut for the duo of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, formerly known as the Guerrillas of Destiny.

It will be a huge match, as the WWE Universe will not only get to see the brothers step into the ring together, but they will also get to see Tonga Loa in action for the first time.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is sure to garner a lot of attention. While it was fun seeing Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga team up, seeing the former Guerrillas of Destiny working together will be something else entirely.

WWE legend Haku had no idea his sons were joining The Bloodline

Perhaps the catalyst for The Bloodline's current streak of ruthlessness is the addition of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The sons of WWE legend Haku, are two of the meanest and toughest pro wrestlers in the world. And, while the fans were surprised to see them join the faction, they were not nearly as surprised as the duo's own father.

Speaking to Bill Apter in an interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Haku revealed that he had no idea that his sons were joining The Bloodline. He claimed that both his sons did a great job keeping their signing with WWE a secret from even him.

You can check out his interview in the video below:

Despite not being in the know about his sons' latest professional decision, Haku is happy to see them with the Stamford-based company. Both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are exceptional wrestlers, and they will surely further their father's legacy with their work in WWE.

