WWE legend Haku says he never knew his sons were joining The Bloodline (Exclusive)

WWE legend Haku recently claimed that he was never told about his sons Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joining the company. As such, it was quite a surprise for him to see his sons on WWE television for the first time.

After Roman Reigns' defeat at WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline went through some significant changes. The vacuum left behind by The Tribal Chief was quickly filled up by Solo Sikoa, who took command of the faction. One of his first moves was to kick out Jimmy Uso and bring in two new names, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

In a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's father, Haku, was asked about his thoughts on his sons joining The Bloodline. He said he was happy his sons were getting to work for an amazing organization, under Triple H's guidance.

"Paul Levesque. It's his era, and thank you for Paul Levesque. It's his time and... It's his time so I appreciate that he brought my boys in there and part of this great organization, WWE," said Haku. [1:30 onwards]

He also added that he was not aware of his sons being signed at all before their actual appearance on television. He said his sons did a great job in keeping tight-lipped about the news till it was revealed to everyone.

"I was surprised to see them in there and... [On being asked if he knew about his sons' joining WWE] No! I guess there was the deal, whatever it was, not to tell anybody. And they did a great job. You know, we are sitting at home and watch Tama coming in and of course Tonga Loa there. It was great, you know," Haku admitted. [2:06 onwards]

Another WWE veteran has pointed out issues with the new signings in The Bloodline

While the new version of The Bloodline has captured the attention of the fans in the last few weeks, Vince Russo thinks there are some glaring problems that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the pro wrestling veteran stated that the new additions were not being built properly in any way, and should their characters carry on in a similar ruthless fashion without any direction, they would soon lose the interest of the WWE Universe.

"You're gonna have all these Samoans coming in and you know right now you got these two new guys and you got Solo Sikoa. And bro, these is what their characters are gonna be. They're Samoans. You are not gonna know one from the other. They are not gonna have different character traits. They are not gonna have different personalities. They are all gonna be killer Samoans. So that is why, bro, nobody is going to care," stated Russo. [1:52 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next in The Bloodline storyline under Triple H in WWE.

