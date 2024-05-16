The Bloodline has a major problem with new members, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

With Roman Reigns temporarily out of the WWE picture, The Bloodline may be heading to a decline in prominence, or so a veteran thinks.

Since WrestleMania 40, the once-dominant faction has gone through a major overhaul. Solo Sikoa has taken over the proverbial ship and brought in two new members, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, as well as kicked out Jimmy Uso. Furthermore, there are also rumors of Jacob Fatu joining the faction soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained his worries:

"You're gonna have all these Samoans coming in and you know right now you got these two new guys and you got Solo Sikoa. And bro, these is what their characters are gonna be. They're Samoans. You are not gonna know one from the other. They are not gonna have different character traits. They are not gonna have different personalities. They are all gonna be killer Samoans. So that is why, bro, nobody is going to care." [1:52 onwards]

EC3 also agreed with the WWE veteran about the new Bloodline members

According to NWA star EC3, building individual characters is essential in the pro-wrestling business.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 agreed with Vince Russo's words and added that the influx of new Bloodline members could turn out to be a failure if they were not developed well in WWE.

"I think it's really important to introduce talent and allow them to at least develop some semblance of a personality. A unique individuality, or nobody is ever going to care. So if there is a constant swarm and they are all mindless drones, I think Vince is right, where there is a Roman, there is a Rock, and then there's nobody else we care about." [4:04 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Bloodline in WWE.

