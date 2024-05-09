The Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu reports: Is WWE right to be worried about potential new Bloodline member?

Last Saturday at WWE Backlash, the new Bloodline's ranks grew as Tanga Loa also joined forces with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

While many expected a new member to show up, most fans assumed it would be the cousin to Sikoa, Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has reportedly signed with World Wrestling Entertainment.

It seemed as though Fatu joining the group now led by Sikoa was the plan. However, recent reports from WrestleVotes have indicated that the company may be hesitant to have Fatu join the group as they fear that his skills both on the mic and ring may trump that of Sikoa's.

One person who might not want to outshine Sikoa however is Fatu himself, who recently stated how proud he was of Solo as well as some other members of his family while speaking to Denise Salcedo.

"Overall, I'm very proud of my family. I'm very proud of Solo and what he's done, very proud of the twins, very proud of Roman, just very proud of my family," said Fatu.

Whether he joins the new-look version of The Bloodline or not, Jacob Fatu's eventual debut in World Wrestling Entertainment will certainly be a welcome addition if it becomes a reality.

Jacob Fatu's family member on him potentially joining WWE

The potential signing of Jacob Fatu seems as though the WWE could be gearing up for a Bloodline civil war storyline, with Roman Reigns and The Usos potentially reuniting to take on Solo Sikoa & Co.

During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Afa Anoa'i Jr (a.k.a Manu) spoke about what fans can expect from Fatu when he debuts and said he expects the Samoan Werewolf to reach the very highest levels.

"Jacob's a killer man. Jacob's going to go right to the top. Once he goes wherever it is that he's going to go, you know. No spoilers from me, but whenever he pops up on national TV, he's going to be a killer. He's going to be a top guy. He's going to be the one to reckon with for years to come, that's for sure," said Manu. (From 7:55 to 8:15)

You can watch his comments in the video below:

The signing of Fatu could see him join the long list of family members to have stepped inside a WWE ring, such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, and many more.

