Jacob Fatu is a Solo Sikoa guy and we have the reasons to prove it

Jacob Fatu is the talk of the wrestling world. The Samoan Werewolf recently joined WWE and everybody is curious about what he'll do and on what show he will do it. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but it seems quite likely he'll be moving to SmackDown.

The reason for that is his loyalty. The Anoa'i and Fatu families are well known for their loyalty and dedication to their lineage. That will certainly play a role here too as, based on a few factors, there's a strong chance Jacob is loyal to one man in particular.

Jimmy Uso has been loyal to his Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is known as a Paul Heyman guy. As for the newest WWE signing, it appears that the intense and athletic Jacob Fatu is a Solo Sikoa guy.

Jacob Fatu is reportedly making his WWE debut within the week

The first sign that Jacob Fatu may be a Solo Sikoa guy is based on recent reports. If rumors are to be believed, WWE fans will be seeing him quite soon. The Samoan Werewolf will be reportedly making his WWE debut within the week.

Given that Monday Night RAW and NXT have both gone by without an appearance from the talented performer, that points to an imminent debut on SmackDown. This, of course, is the brand Solo Sikoa is attempting to take control of. These dots aren't hard to connect.

Fatu admitted to getting emotional over a major Solo Sikoa moment

Jacob Fatu is a tough man and one wouldn't expect him to be emotional. The new WWE signee did admit to getting emotional recently, however. He recounted a time when a Solo Sikoa achievement caused that exact sentiment from the big man.

During a recent interview, Jacob discussed Solo Sikoa destroying John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and what it meant to him. You can see his comments below:

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel."

The fact that Jacob gushed over Solo's major accomplishment in WWE speaks volumes about his affection for The Tribal Heir. That is a major sign that he could indeed be a Solo Sikoa guy.

Jacob appears to be more closely associated with Solo than any other member of The Bloodline

Lastly, in an interview with Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, Jacob Fatu was asked about The Bloodline and what they were doing. He repeatedly brought up Solo's name and even mentioned Sikoa first more often than not.

For example, he revealed his favorite moment in The Bloodline's arc in wrestling came when he saw Solo Sikoa walk out with Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. You can see his comments below:

"It was WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday. To see them main event, you know, when I seen Solo walk out with Roman, like, I'm getting goosebumps, just tears in my eyes, man. Just seeing them main event, that was the highlight for me." [6:01-6:15]

Having pride and love for his cousin says everything fans need to know about Jacob Fatu. His loyalty is clearly with Solo Sikoa and that is why he'll almost certainly join his side, possibly as soon as on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

