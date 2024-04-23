Did WWE release Von Wagner? All you need to know about the superstar

Since competing on the April 2, 2024, episode of WWE NXT, Von Wagner hasn't wrestled any matches in the Stamford-based promotion. Just a few hours ago, an unexpected report disclosed that Von Wagner is now no longer part of the company.

According to FightFul Select, the 29-year-old star was released by WWE last week. The report also disclosed that Wagner had been part of last year's WWE Draft but still never had main roster plans.

For those unaware, Wagner initiated his run in WWE back in 2019. Even during his early time in NXT, reports circulated that the company saw the young star as a potential future WrestleMania main eventer, which makes his WWE release more surprising for the fans.

His final storyline in the company was against former NXT Champion Bron Breakker back in September 2023. Besides this, Wagner also had some notable rivalries and matches in the third brand, including clashes against the likes of Solo Sikoa and Tommaso Ciampa.

One of the major reasons behind the popular rise of Wagner was a backstage segment on the developmental brand that resulted in him becoming a meme among the WWE Universe.

Von Wagner wasn't the only release from WWE last week

Besides Von Wagner, multiple stars were released last week from the Stamford-based promotion. The list includes former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, along with Veer, Sanga, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn.

The Modern Day Maharaja was the most unpredictable name for the fans, especially after he shared a segment with The Rock early this year. Not only this, but Mahal also gained major attention from fans due to his interaction with Tony Khan on Twitter(X).

Indus Sher's Veer and Sanga were also cut loose this week, and the latter shared his reaction, where he berated the Stamford-based promotion.

