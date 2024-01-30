Did WWE replace Wade Barrett as commentator for RAW? Details on the major changes and more

Wade Barrett’s WWE assignment seems to have shuffled. The color commentator wasn’t seen on RAW tonight. Instead, Pat McAfee showed up to join Michael Cole on commentary.

For those unaware, Cole announced he and McAfee will be the new two-man booth on Monday Night RAW going forward. While not confirmed, Barrett is likely headed to SmackDown to join Corey Graves as the show’s analyst.

The supposed shuffle comes days after WWE released Kevin Patrick from his contract. The latter was a play-by-play commentator on SmackDown alongside Corey Graves. He was reportedly told to step up his game before his release.

It is worth mentioning that McAfee returned to commentary at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The 36-year-old was also announced as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble but eliminated himself by going over the top rope.

Did Wade Barrett appear on commentary at Royal Rumble before WWE RAW?

Wade Barrett was a part of the pre-show panel for the Royal Rumble kick-off show. The former Intercontinental Champion did do commentary for the main show. Pat McAfee joined Corey Graves and Michael Cole on the desk for commentary.

It is worth mentioning that Barrett has been part of WWE’s commentary team since 2020. He returned as an analyst on Triple H’s version of NXT in August 2020. Wade was part of a three-member booth, including Beth Phoenix and Vic Joseph.

WWE announced a massive reshuffling of announce teams on October 6, 2022, and brought Wade Barrett to SmackDown to join Michael Cole. Barrett moved to RAW as part of another reshuffle on August 5, 2023.

Fans might have to wait till SmackDown this Friday to see if Barrett will join Corey Graves on the show.

