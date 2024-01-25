Who is Kevin Patrick? All you need to know about the released WWE star

WWE has been announcing some changes in their administration, and although most are positive and caused excitement from fans, Kevin Patrick's is a different case. Just days after it was announced that he was removed as SmackDown's commentator, he was also released from the company.

Kevin Patrick Egan was born in Dublin, Ireland, and was involved with soccer growing up, especially because his father used to play one. He studied journalism at Griffith College Dublin and worked for RTE Sport in the 2004 Summer Olympics. He moved to the United States in 2009 and got involved in several projects.

Before joining the Stamford-based promotion, he worked at Sirius XM, Chicago Fire Soccer Club, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, and CNN International. He joined the wrestling promotion in 2021 and began working as a backstage interviewer and commentator for Main Event.

Kevin became one of the commentators for the Monday show the following year. In 2023, he joined Corey Graves to be part of SmackDown's commentary team. His other duties in the company included being the host of RAW Talk before moving to Talking Smack and occasionally joining Corey on After the Bell.

Patrick was also doing some other activities outside the wrestling promotion. While being a commentator, he also works as a commentator for Major League Soccer on Apple TV+.

In January 2024, reports emerged that he was removed from his post as a SmackDown commentator. A few days later, it was revealed that he was released from WWE.

Outside of his professional career, Kevin also plays another role as a father and husband. He is married to Meg and a father of two children, a daughter named Maisie and a son named James.

Which WWE star helped Kevin Patrick with his auditions with the company?

Kevin with some of WWE's stars, John Cena and Wade Barrett

While on the Out of Character podcast, Kevin revealed that he was shaving and getting ready for CNN International when he received a call about auditioning for the Stamford-based promotion.

The former SmackDown commentator then said as part of his auditions, he did some play-by-play and interviewed a few superstars. One of the stars he talked with was Liv Morgan, who he credited for being helpful for playing along with him.

Why did WWE remove Kevin Patrick from SmackDown's commentary team?

It was reported by popular wrestling source Aaron Varble that the company removed Kevin as the commentator as it "wasn't just working out." For the time being, Michael Cole will reportedly join Corey Graves in the blue brand.

It would be interesting to see where fans will see Kevin Patrick next. However, given that he has an extensive background in sports journalism, it's no wonder if he will continue this route.