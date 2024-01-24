Huge name returns to WWE SmackDown ahead of Royal Rumble - Reports

Ahead of the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble, a 55-year-old legend is reportedly set to return to Friday Night SmackDown. He is expected to join the commentary desk, replacing Kevin Patrick in the meantime.

The veteran play-by-play commentator Michael Cole was moved to the Monday Night RAW brand alongside Wade Barrett, with Patrick filling his position as the lead commentator.

The 38-year-old personality was given a shot to lead the blue show in the absence of the legendary commentator. However, things didn't work out, and the Stamford-based promotion removed Kevin Patrick from his duties as a broadcaster and SmackDown altogether.

According to PWInsider, Michael Cole will return to this week's Friday Night show since he will be in town for the WWE Royal Rumble. The 55-year-old veteran will lead the SmackDown announcer's desk alongside Corey Graves.

Former WWE star clears the air on real-life heat with Michael Cole

After getting released from World Wrestling Entertainment, Top Dolla (AJ Francis) addressed having real-life issues with Cole.

The former Hit Row member suffered a horrible botch on a SmackDown episode and the 55-year-old legendary commentator heavily criticized the star during his matches.

However, during an interview with the Muscle Man Malcolm, Francis cleared the air revealing he and Michael Cole were trying to work up the crowd to eventually face each other inside the ring.

"I was the one telling [Michael] Cole to keep saying it. I love Cole, Cole loves me. The reason Cole did everything that he does is because we were working together. We're trying to get a match. I would sit at the desk at SmackDown while he's going over whatever he's going over for the show and we would have conversations about how we can try to set this up like what would we do? What the finish would be? Who else could we get involved? We had these conversations in-depth."

As of this writing, there's no exact word on who will replace Kevin Patrick permanently on Friday Night SmackDown's announcer desk. WWE fans will have to wait and see who takes on the lead of the blue brand broadcast team.

Do you think Michael Cole should lead the WWE SmackDown commentary? Sound off in the comments section below.

