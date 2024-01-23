Major name removed from WWE SmackDown - Reports 

WWE SmackDown is set to undergo a major shake-up, with a popular name reportedly being removed from the show. The said person is commentator Kevin Patrick, who is a part of the broadcasting team of the Friday night show.

It was recently reported that Patrick was under the scanner, with WWE management hoping he would step up his game since Michael Cole has been moved to RAW. However, a new report from Aaron Varble, a popular wrestling source, suggests that Patrick is being removed from SmackDown altogether now.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Varble added that those in WWE told him "it just wasn't working out" with Kevin Patrick, resulting in him being removed from the key position. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the future and if Michael Cole will be asked to work Friday nights as well again if Patrick's removal becomes a reality.

Kevin Patrick on how he came to join WWE

Last year, during an interview, Kevin Patrick opened up about how he happened to sign with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021. The Irish commentator disclosed that while he was working for CNN and gearing up for the day's work, he received a call from those in WWE, asking if he would be interested in a broadcasting position.

Kevin Patrick also added that his audition involved him interviewing WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, and he credited her for easing up the situation for him.

"I'm shaving one day, I'm getting ready to go on CNN International. Half my face is full of shaving foam, and I get a phone call [from] a gentleman asking [if I would] be interested in auditioning because they're headhunting for broadcast positions. I did some play-by-play, I did some walk and talks. I did some interviews with some superstars. It was Liv Morgan at the time, back then. Again, eternally grateful for Liv, who just played along with everything I was doing in those moments and was so cool," Kevin Patrick said.

Expand Tweet

It will also be interesting to see what lies ahead for Patrick. Considering he is a great backstage correspondent, he could revert to his role as an interviewer again.

Do you think WWE should remove Kevin Patrick from SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.