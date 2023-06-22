Liv Morgan was instrumental in 38-year-old WWE star's hiring

Liv Morgan was instrumental in the hiring of 38-year-old WWE RAW star Kevin Patrick. The commentator spoke about it in a recent interview.

Kevin Patrick joined WWE in March 2021 and was introduced by his fellow backstage colleague, Sarah Schreiber. After a few hours, he made his RAW debut and quickly became a fixture on the red brand every Monday night. He also appeared as a co-host of RAW Talk with R-Truth.

Before joining WWE, he had worked for Big Ten Network, the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, beIN SPORTS, CNN International, and Sirius XM.

The announcer spoke on the Out Of Character podcast about how his journey to WWE began. He said he got a phone call while getting ready to go on CNN International and was asked if he would be interested in auditioning for broadcast positions.

"I'm shaving one day, I'm getting ready to go on CNN International. Half my face is full of shaving foam, and I get a phone call [from] a gentleman asking [if I would] be interested in auditioning because they're headhunting for broadcast positions," said Patrick. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Patrick added that he did an interview with Liv Morgan at that time and he was eternally grateful to Liv, who played along with everything he did.

"I did some play-by-play, I did some walk and talks. I did some interviews with some superstars. It was Liv Morgan at the time, back then. Again, eternally grateful for Liv, who just played along with everything I was doing in those moments and was so cool," said Patrick. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Raquel Rodriguez sends WWE Superstar Liv Morgan a heartfelt message

Liv Morgan suffered an injury on the May 12th episode of SmackDown. Raquel Rodriguez had to vacate the tag team title because her partner was injured. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are the current Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez delivered a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner and joked that there is nobody more fun to throw around than Liv Morgan.

"Liv, I miss you! Come back soon, but not too soon. Make sure you are healthy, make sure you are 100%, we've got business to take care of in the form of Shayna (Baszler) and Ronda (Rousey), but we will get to that when we get to that. But come back because I miss you. I miss my roquita. I love throwing around other people but throwing you around was my favorite," said Raquel Rodriguez.

Fans want to see Liv recover and come back stronger than ever. However, there are no updates on her return as of now.

