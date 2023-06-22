"Come back soon" - Raquel Rodriguez sends heartfelt message to her former teammate 

WWE RAW star Raquel Rodriguez has sent a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on the April 10th edition of RAW. The duo's title reign only lasted a month due to unforeseen circumstances.

Both Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai suffered significant injuries during a tag team match on the May 12th episode of WWE SmackDown, and the titles were vacated. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Raquel Rodriguez delivered a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner and joked that there is nobody more fun to throw around than Liv Morgan:

"Liv, I miss you! Come back soon, but not too soon. Make sure you are healthy, make sure you are 100%, we've got business to take care of in the form of Shayna (Baszler) and Ronda (Rousey), but we will get to that when we get to that. But come back because I miss you. I miss my roquita. I love throwing around other people but throwing you around was my favorite," said Raquel Rodriguez. [From 26:29 - 26:48]

Raquel Rodriguez on working with Shotzi in WWE

Raquel Rodriguez teamed up with her former partner, Shotzi, after Liv Morgan's injury.

The duo competed in the Fatal 4-Way match for the vacated titles, but Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerged victorious. During her conversation on WWE's The Bump today, Rodriguez praised Shotzi and said she is great to work with:

"She is so much fun to work with and she's extreme. She's willing to do whatever it takes to win gold. I totally admire her passion for the business and her ingenuity. She's so different. She's so hardcore. Like, stepping into the ring with her makes me be like, 'Man, I want to be hardcore too'. I almost started headbanging with her during our entrance together that one time but I was like 'Keep it together, we are not going to look as cool as her'", she added. [From 27:32 - 27:58]

Raquel battled Trish Stratus in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The match ended in a disqualification after Becky Lynch brawled with Trish Stratus ringside.

As a result of the disqualfication, Trish Stratus qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st and Becky Lynch inadvertantly cost Rodriguez a huge opportunity. It will be fascinating to see if Raquel Rodriguez attempts to get revenge on The Man in the weeks ahead.

