62-year-old happy that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the tag team titles, pitches bold plan for them as champions (Exclusive)

Vince Russo supports the decision for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to be the Women's Tag Team Champions, and he also suggested what they must do next while speaking on Legion of RAW.

WWE booked a massive match on this week's RAW for the vacant championship featuring four of the top women's tag teams in WWE.

Much to the surprise and unhappiness of many, Ronda won for her team after locking in the armbar on Shotzi. Vince Russo was glad to see Rousey and Baszler with the belts as he felt they were one of the few believable duos on WWE TV.

The former WWE writer also revealed how the new champs need to be booked moving forward, which includes them not worrying about wins but wanting to hurt their opponents.

Russo explained on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-RAW show:

"I am glad that Rousey and Baszler (won the Women's Tag Team Championhsip), see, I believe that team. I believe in that. Every week, they should be beating people up. And you know what it should be, bro? They should be beating people up to the point of getting disqualified and getting decisions being reversed; they should not care about wins and losses. They should just care about breaking bones and hurting people. But I like the belts on them." [1:02:00 – 1:02:40]

When did Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's partnership begin in WWE?

While they have joined forces on WWE programming, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have known each other for several years as they competed in the UFC.

Shayna was the first amongst the "Four Horsewomen of MMA" to arrive in WWE, and Ronda Rousey followed suit in the same year in 2017. While Baszler became a dominant force in NXT, Rousey achieved massive success on the main roster, winning the women's championship thrice and participating in several significant moments.

Ronda went on a hiatus for a few years before returning in 2022 and having a largely forgettable run with the SmackDown Women's Championship. She spent some more time on the sidelines before returning in February earlier this year to help Shayna Baszler assault Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan on a RAW episode.

They've been together ever since, winning the Women's WrestleMania Showcase tag team match despite Ronda Rousey's fractured elbow injury.

The former MMA stars are two of the most legitimate athletes currently in WWE, but was putting the tag team titles on them the right call? Share your views in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes