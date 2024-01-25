38-year-old star released from WWE after three years - Reports

WWE SmackDown is set for a major shuffle as one of the major names was removed from the show earlier this week.

The name in question is Kevin Patrick, who, as per a new report, has now been released from his contract. The 38-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2021. After starting as a backstage interviewer, Patrick was moved into the commentary booth following the departure of long-time commentator Jimmy Smith. He was a commentator on Raw from October 2022 before moving to the blue brand in 2023.

The Irishman failed to hit the ground running as a commentator and often received flak from fans for his performance. It was recently noted that he had been removed from the SmackDown commentary team, with reports suggesting that Vic Joseph could replace him.

In a new update from the PWInsider, Kevin Patrick has now been released from WWE, ending his three-year tenure with the company.

Kevin Patrick credited Liv Morgan for joining WWE

Kevin Patrick was a part of WWE for nearly three years during which he performed multiple roles. During an interview last year, the Irishman detailed how he got a job for the global juggernaut.

Patrick revealed that he was about to go on CNN International before he got a call for his WWE audition. The 38-year-old also credited Liv Morgan for helping him during the auditions.

"I'm shaving one day, I'm getting ready to go on CNN International. Half my face is full of shaving foam, and I get a phone call [from] a gentleman asking [if I would] be interested in auditioning because they're headhunting for broadcast positions. I did some play-by-play, I did some walk and talks. I did some interviews with some superstars. It was Liv Morgan at the time, back then. Again, eternally grateful for Liv, who just played along with everything I was doing in those moments and was so cool," Kevin Patrick said.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former SmackDown commentator after his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. He has previously worked for CNN and was the commentator for Atlanta United home games on Apple TV and could return to soccer once again.