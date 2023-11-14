"Just fire him man"- WWE Universe slams 37-year-old star favored by Triple H for dismal performance on SmackDown

Triple H has made a plentitude of changes around in WWE ever since taking over the creative duties from his father-in-law. Besides strengthening the roster by bringing back formerly released stars and promoting talents from NXT, Hunter also made changes to the commentary desk.

Triple H replaced the lead RAW commentator, Jimmy Smith, with Kevin Patrick, a move that did not sit well with many. The 37-year-old moved to the blue brand a few months back but has still found it hard to connect with the WWE Universe.

Patrick has often been at the receiving end of criticism from fans, and the same thing happened after this week's SmackDown. The commentator was slammed for his dismal performance during the emotional segment that saw Santos Escobar betray Rey Mysterio.

Fans' reactions to Kevin Patrick's commentary on WWE SmackDown!

WWE star Kevin Patrick is open to an in-ring debut

Kevin Patrick has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion since 2021. While the Irish star started as a backstage interviewer, he was moved into the commentary booth by Triple H and Co. following the departure of Jimmy Smith.

The 37-year-old recently addressed the possibility of stepping inside the squared circle, noting that he won't shy away from following in on Michael Cole's path:

"Yeah, of course, I'll do whatever's needed. I don't see that happening, I really don't. Maybe, who knows. You never say never in any walk of life at all, but down the line if they said to me, 'We need you to do whatever it is,' I'm up for it. I'm just along for the ride in the best possible way. I'm having fun and I'm just honored to be in that chair, quite honestly."

Kevin Patrick is currently a part of the SmackDown commentary team alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole. He was joined by Kevin Owens last week on the commentary desk, but the Prizefighter was soon suspended by Nick Aldis after he failed to keep a check on his temper.

