WWE commentator willing to wrestle like Michael Cole if needed

Michael Cole famously defeated Jerry Lawler at WrestleMania 27 in a match that he still frequently references on WWE programming. In a recent interview, Kevin Patrick addressed whether he could step into the ring like his SmackDown commentary partner one day.

Patrick joined WWE in 2021 as a backstage interviewer before becoming a play-by-play announcer. The Irishman currently calls the action alongside Cole and Corey Graves every week on SmackDown.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Patrick said he would be prepared to lace up the wrestling boots if he is ever asked:

"Yeah, of course, I'll do whatever's needed. I don't see that happening, I really don't. Maybe, who knows. You never say never in any walk of life at all, but down the line if they said to me, 'We need you to do whatever it is,' I'm up for it. I'm just along for the ride in the best possible way. I'm having fun and I'm just honored to be in that chair, quite honestly." [19:02 – 19:26]

Cole's WrestleMania 27 performance was widely criticized by fans. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon even described the match as the worst thing he had witnessed in 60 years.

Kevin Patrick on CM Punk and working with WWE legends

The WWE announce desk usually receives a shake-up every year. Kevin Patrick has only worked with a handful of co-commentators during his brief wrestling announcing career, including Corey Graves and Wade Barrett.

CM Punk, arguably the hottest free agent in wrestling right now, has experience as a commentator. Asked if he would like to commentate alongside Punk, Patrick said he is open to working with any legends his bosses pair him up with:

"I'm up for anything. When it comes to commentary, if there's a legend within the WWE world right now, say, not CM Punk from the outside, but someone there who they say, 'Hey, we're gonna put [them] on commentary,' that's one of the most exciting things for me, working with new people." [17:16 – 17:32]

In the same interview, Patrick spoke about the important advice he received from 16-time world champion John Cena.

