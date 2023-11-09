WWE personality says John Cena helped him with one simple piece of advice

John Cena has been known to lend advice to others backstage in WWE whenever he makes appearances for the company. In a recent interview, commentator Kevin Patrick revealed how the 16-time world champion offered him some wise words about his announcing.

Patrick, real name Kevin Egan, joined WWE in 2021. After debuting as a backstage interviewer and host, the Irishman now commentates on SmackDown alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Patrick said John Cena told him to always inform the audience why superstars want to win matches:

"One of the things that he said was, 'Stakes.' He said, 'In every single match, as a broadcaster, you're telling people about the stakes. Maybe it's a new match, it's a new rivalry, a new feud, but there is absolutely stakes on the personal side, the professional side, of each wrestler heading in. You've gotta find those stakes and you've gotta tell the audience about those stakes.'" [14:16 – 14:38]

Patrick has been involved in broadcasting for the last two decades. Away from WWE, he is also a soccer commentator.

Kevin Patrick details one of his worst WWE experiences

After his second week as a commentator, Kevin Patrick received widespread criticism online from WWE fans.

The SmackDown announcer recalled how he scrolled through negative posts after searching for his name on social media after the show:

"Man, I found myself sinking down the side of the wall in the bathroom," Patrick said. "I was like, 'I am the worst human being on planet Earth.' I get it, fans are either gonna hate you, they're gonna love you, they're gonna like you, they're gonna think you're meh. Whatever it is, you elicit emotions when you're sitting in that chair and they have to hear your voice, or they want to hear your voice. It's just one of those things – you've just got to keep going." [13:10 – 13:31]

Patrick has worked for several major organizations throughout his broadcasting career, including CNN, FOX Sports, and RTE.

Do you enjoy Kevin Patrick's commentary? Let us know in the comments section below.

