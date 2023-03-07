Did WWE's plans backfire with Logan Paul segment on RAW? Initial storyline disclosed

Logan Paul and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins finally met in the ring on Monday Night RAW. The faceoff was all kinds of eventful, having had ridiculous trenchcoats and The Miz getting clobbered as per usual.

Paul and Rollins had to deal with the crowd loudly singing the latter's music. Reports state that the two men were supposed to orchestrate a different ending to their segment, but plans were changed. According to reports, the original plan involved the YouTuber doing the devil's work and ruining The Visionary's magnificent (and candy cane-like attire) and getting slapped for it.

Instead, The Maverick and his rival got to fighting once Rollins dumped The Miz out of the ring. He attacked The Revolutionary and called for a Stomp, but the latter dodged it and tackled him into the corner. Miz returned to attack the former world champion, but ate a superkick for his troubles.

Seth Rollins walked right into a huge, um, right hand from Logan Paul that knocked him out. He challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 39 before saying, "Bye-bye, b***h," and walking off. Was this better than the original plan? We certainly think so.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' thoughts on Logan Paul

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins hates no one more than Logan Paul at this moment in time. After the latter cost him the Royal Rumble match and the win at Elimination Chamber, he was seething. Since then, he has gone on interviews to rip into him, calling him every insult under the sun.

Speaking on After The Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves, Rollins had it for Paul, saying he was a disgrace to wrestling.

"In the Logan Paul situation, I don't understand what long-term value he's going to be able to give back to us. It's, again, one thing if you come in, you do your thing, and you leave, but the dude's got a contract with WWE. That guy is supposed to have a few matches a year. I don't know what his deal is, but that doesn't make you an ambassador for the business." [H/T Wrestling News]

With Paul challenging The Visionary to a match at WrestleMania 39 on RAW, the ball is in the latter's court. We have no doubt he will accept and stomp his rival into the ground for good.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes