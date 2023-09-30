Did WWE set the wheels in motion for a mega Roman Reigns feud? Analyzing what we know so far

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus, but he was kept aware of the current events by his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's last title defense was against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight returned to join forces with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. The 40-year-old has impressed many of the WWE management personnel and is already geared up for a push. There was a fried period when fans were unsure of the company's plans for him since there was a lot of speculation on him being considered to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which eventually was won by Damian Priest. Knight continued to receive massive praise from Triple H.

Knight also got off on the wrong foot with Paul Heyman on a couple of occasions, and the two did not mince words. All this transpired in Roman Reigns' absence. If WWE continues to have a boost in store for LA Knight, a rivalry with The Tribal Chief is not too far along. In fact, his addition to a feud involving The Bloodline members is bound to lead to a confrontation between the two superstars somewhere down the line.

There are already rumors about a clash that is expected to happen at Crown Jewel 2023 in November. The Tribal Chief is also slated to be back next month, but he will first have his hands full with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's latest antics.

Roman Reigns set to face former nemesis upon return

Last year, Sami Zayn was embroiled in a major storyline with The Bloodline. He earned their trust and was even designated the Honorary Uce. However, their relationship escalated when Roman Reigns and the other members wanted to teach a lesson to Zayn's good friend, Kevin Owens.

This culminated in a match at Elimination Chamber. Since then, Sami Zayn reconciled with KO, and the two have been on a quest to take down The Bloodline. When Jey Uso was traded to RAW, Zayn welcomed him with open arms and is currently helping him regain the trust of other WWE superstars in a rigorous journey for redemption.

Roman Reigns has been announced for a WWE Live Event on October 14 in Kansas City. He will put his Universal Title on the line against Sami Zayn.

Moreover, Roman Reigns has already set the benchmark of surpassing three years as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It remains to be seen what conquest WWE has in store for him in the near future.

